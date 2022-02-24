Mackenzie Hughes finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hughes's 190 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Hughes had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hughes's tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Hughes chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Hughes at 1 under for the round.

Hughes tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to even-par for the round.