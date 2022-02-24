Luke Donald shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Luke Donald hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Donald got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Donald's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Donald had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.