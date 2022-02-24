Lucas Herbert shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Lucas Herbert hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Herbert hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Herbert's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Herbert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Herbert to even-par for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Herbert had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to even for the round.

Herbert got a double bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Herbert to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Herbert missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Herbert to 2 over for the round.