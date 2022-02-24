Lucas Glover rebounds from poor front in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Glover finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Lucas Glover's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Glover's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Glover got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Glover had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Glover's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.