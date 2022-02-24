Louis Oosthuizen shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Louis Oosthuizen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 132nd at 7 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

Oosthuizen tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Oosthuizen's 117 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 66-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Oosthuizen his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 129 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.