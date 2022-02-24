Lee Westwood shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Lee Westwood hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Westwood's 114 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 556-yard par-5 18th, Westwood's his second shot went 258 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.