Lee Hodges shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Lee Hodges hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 3 over for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 4 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hodges's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Hodges hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Hodges hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.