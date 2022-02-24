Kyle Westmoreland shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

Kyle Westmoreland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 under for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Westmoreland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westmoreland to 4 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 3 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 15th green, Westmoreland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Westmoreland at 5 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 4 over for the round.