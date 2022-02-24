Kyle Stanley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Stanley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at 2 over for the round.