Kurt Kitayama putts himself to a 6-under 64 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Kurt Kitayama hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kitayama finished his day in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Kurt Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kitayama's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Kitayama had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kitayama's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Kitayama hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kitayama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kitayama to 6 under for the round.