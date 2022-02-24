Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Hickok got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Hickok hit an approach shot from 273 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hickok's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.