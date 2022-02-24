Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Aphibarnrat's 153 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.