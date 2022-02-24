Kevin Tway putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Honda Classic

Kevin Tway hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Kevin Tway chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 226-yard par-3 green seventh, Tway suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Tway's his second shot went 12 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Tway hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.