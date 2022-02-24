Kevin Streelman shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.