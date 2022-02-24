Kelly Kraft shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Kraft got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Kraft his second shot was a drop and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kraft's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 4 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 4 over for the round.