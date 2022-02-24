Keith Mitchell shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Mitchell's 68 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Mitchell his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.