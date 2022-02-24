K.H. Lee finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lee's 163 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.