Justin Lower shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Justin Lower hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lower hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Lower hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lower to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Lower's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Lower chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 over for the round.