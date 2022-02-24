Joshua Creel shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Joshua Creel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Creel his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 129 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Creel's 138 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 2 over for the round.