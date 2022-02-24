John Huh shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, John Huh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Huh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Huh at 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Huh's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Huh hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Huh at even-par for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Huh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 12th, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Huh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.