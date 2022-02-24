Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Niemann got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Niemann hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Niemann's 185 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Niemann had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Niemann's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.