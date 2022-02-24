6-over 76 by Jimmy Walker in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Walker's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Walker's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Walker tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 5 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 6 over for the round.