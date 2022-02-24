Jim Knous shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Jim Knous hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Knous got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Knous hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knous at 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Knous's 96 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 over for the round.