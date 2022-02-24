Jim Herman finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Jim Herman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Herman's 135 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Herman had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Herman's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Herman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to even for the round.