Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.