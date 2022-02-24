Jason Dufner shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Honda Classic

Jason Dufner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 132nd at 7 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Dufner's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner's tee shot went 214 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Dufner had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 4 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to 6 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 7 over for the round.