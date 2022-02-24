  • Jason Dufner shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
    Jason Dufner hits approach tight and birdies at Honda

