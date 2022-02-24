Jared Wolfe shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Honda Classic

Jared Wolfe hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 4 over for the round.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 5 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Wolfe got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolfe to 6 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Wolfe got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wolfe to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolfe chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolfe to 7 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 8 over for the round.