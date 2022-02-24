J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic

J.T. Poston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Poston's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Poston's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.