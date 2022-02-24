J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

J.J. Spaun hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Spaun had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 202 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.