Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Poulter hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Poulter had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.