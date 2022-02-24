Hudson Swafford shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Honda Classic

Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 3 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Swafford had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Swafford to 5 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 8 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 6 over for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 7 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Swafford reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Swafford at 6 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Swafford's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 7 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Swafford got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to 8 over for the round.