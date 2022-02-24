Henrik Stenson shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Henrik Stenson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Stenson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stenson to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Stenson's tee shot went 152 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Stenson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 2 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Stenson hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stenson's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Stenson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stenson to 3 over for the round.