  • Henrik Stenson shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Henrik Stenson makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Stenson makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 1 at Honda

    In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Henrik Stenson makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.