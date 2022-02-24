Hayden Buckley shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Honda Classic

Hayden Buckley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 132nd at 7 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Buckley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 124 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 6 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 7 over for the round.