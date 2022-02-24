Harry Higgs shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

Higgs missed the green on his first shot on the 217-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Higgs suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgs at 1 over for the round.