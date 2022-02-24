Hank Lebioda putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Hank Lebioda got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hank Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lebioda's 189 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Lebioda at 1 over for the round.