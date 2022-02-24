Greyson Sigg putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 first round in the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Greyson Sigg hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Greyson Sigg got a double bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Greyson Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Sigg's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Sigg's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Sigg hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Sigg had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sigg's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 5 over for the round.