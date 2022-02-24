Grayson Murray shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Grayson Murray hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 5 over for the round.

Murray hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Murray chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Murray's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Murray's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 4 over for the round.