Gary Woodland shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Honda Classic

Gary Woodland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Woodland's his second shot was a drop and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Woodland's 135 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Woodland got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Woodland had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Woodland hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

Woodland missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.