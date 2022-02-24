Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 73-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to even-par for the round.

Higgo hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Higgo's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Higgo's tee shot went 208 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.