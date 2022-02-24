  • Garrick Higgo shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, Garrick Higgo makes a 73-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Garrick Higgo's sidewinding 73-foot birdie putt at Honda

