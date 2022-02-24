7-over 77 by Fabián Gómez in first round of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Gómez's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 4 over for the round.

Gómez got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 5 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 4 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Gómez's tee shot went 214 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.