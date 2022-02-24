Erik Compton putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Erik Compton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Compton finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Erik Compton's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Erik Compton to 1 under for the round.

Compton got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Compton to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Compton had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Compton to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Compton's tee shot went 157 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Compton hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Compton to 1 under for the round.