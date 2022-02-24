Dylan Wu shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

Dylan Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Wu had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Wu had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wu's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.