Dylan Frittelli putts well in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Dylan Frittelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Frittelli's 181 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.