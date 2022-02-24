Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Doug Ghim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Ghim hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Ghim hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 103 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Ghim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Ghim hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ghim had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.