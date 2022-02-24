Doc Redman putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 first round in the Honda Classic

Doc Redman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 121st at 5 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Doc Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Redman's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Redman's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Redman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Redman's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 123 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Redman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 5 over for the round.