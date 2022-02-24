Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Honda Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.

At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.