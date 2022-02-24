Dawie van der Walt shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 109th at 4 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, van der Walt's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, van der Walt had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, van der Walt hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

Van der Walt tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 4 over for the round.