Davis Riley shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Honda Classic

Davis Riley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 43rd at even par; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Riley's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Riley hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Riley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Riley had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.