David Skinns shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Honda Classic

David Skinns hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 132nd at 7 over; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Skinns's his second shot went 29 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 3 over for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 4 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, Skinns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Skinns to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 15th green, Skinns suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Skinns at 6 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 7 over for the round.