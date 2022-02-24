David Lipsky shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

In his first round at the Honda Classic, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 10th at 2 under; Kurt Kitayama is in 1st at 6 under; Chris Kirk, Daniel Berger, and Rory Sabbatini are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Willett, Matthias Schwab, Peter Uihlein, Andrew Kozan, and Aaron Rai are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lipsky's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Lipsky's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Lipsky's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 2 under for the round.