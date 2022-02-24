  • David Lipsky shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2022, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky makes up-and-down birdie at Honda

